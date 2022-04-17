Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) a $48.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.00 price target on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TWTR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.30.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $45.08 on Thursday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of -150.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 522,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,613,161.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Twitter by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Twitter by 9.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,321,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $79,823,000 after buying an additional 116,040 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,063,000. Institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

