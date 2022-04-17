Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Q2 has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $70,241.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 13,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $782,710.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

