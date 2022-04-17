Zacks Investment Research Lowers National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NNN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Retail Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.56.

NYSE:NNN opened at $46.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.89. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $40.65 and a one year high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

