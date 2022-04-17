Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Oscar Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of OSCR opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 35.39% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $96,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $354,368.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,912 shares of company stock worth $658,944.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $71,512,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,324,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,097,000 after buying an additional 8,833,899 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after buying an additional 4,755,222 shares in the last quarter. Lakestar Growth I G.P. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $18,086,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $16,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oscar Health (OSCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.