Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NET. Argus cut their target price on Cloudflare from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $151.39.

Shares of NET opened at $113.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.39.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $57,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,689.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $622,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 692,454 shares of company stock worth $74,825,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

