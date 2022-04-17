TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.98.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $96.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total transaction of $39,952.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,232 shares of company stock worth $4,591,866. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 46.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TriNet Group by 18.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

