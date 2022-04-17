Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $316,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,257.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total value of $365,580.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $369,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total value of $308,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $341,780.00.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.53. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.