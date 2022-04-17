Wedbush Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $660.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $630.00 to $660.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $624.47.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $626.78 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $322.23 and a 12-month high of $635.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of -132.23 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $568.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.66.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.26, for a total transaction of $7,395,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.