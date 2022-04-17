Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 125,854 NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.46% of NextCure as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NextCure by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NextCure by 45.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 182,814 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NextCure by 86.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in NextCure by 10.3% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 372,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 34,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in NextCure by 108.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 199,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 103,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.38% of the company’s stock.

Get NextCure alerts:

NXTC opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.94. NextCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

NextCure Profile (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.