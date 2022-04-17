Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 54.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 292.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.2% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSWI opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $145.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.38.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $136.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.14 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 9.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is 16.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSWI shares. Sidoti started coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CSW Industrials in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total value of $34,345.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials (Get Rating)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.