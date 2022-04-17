Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,722 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 35,225 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in IDACORP during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in IDACORP by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in IDACORP by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IDA. Mizuho began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $114.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $118.92.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

