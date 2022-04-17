61,320 Shares in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,550 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 768,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,043,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSBC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $14.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $626.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,671 shares of company stock valued at $195,814. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

