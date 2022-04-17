SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,535 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 884,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,915,000 after purchasing an additional 244,213 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SailPoint Technologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after buying an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 1,039,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,577,000 after buying an additional 206,854 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after acquiring an additional 177,800 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,862 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $64.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.21 and a beta of 1.84. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $64.39.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.25 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research cut SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

