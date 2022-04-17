Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,027,233 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,027,233 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.45% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 791,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 763,360 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 755,567 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 51.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 497,454 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

ADVM stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $118.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADVM. StockNews.com began coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

