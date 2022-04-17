Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of IRadimed worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IRadimed by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed in the 3rd quarter worth $2,075,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in IRadimed by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in IRadimed during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $412,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Monty K. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $47,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,664 shares of company stock valued at $7,150,984 in the last three months. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $44.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.53 million, a P/E ratio of 59.77 and a beta of 0.81. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $55.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 22.30%. Research analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th.

IRMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IRadimed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

