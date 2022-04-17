Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 61,927 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,927 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

