The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 10,595 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.85.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $349,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,630 shares of company stock worth $8,916,018 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PGR opened at $112.11 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $120.17. The company has a market capitalization of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.87%.

About Progressive (Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

