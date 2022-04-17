Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 208,713 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 208,713 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Marathon Oil by 1,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $1,671,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock worth $29,703,167. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

