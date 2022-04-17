Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $803,000 Investment in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.22% of Information Services Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of III. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the third quarter worth about $2,055,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 346.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 251,188 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 587.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 246,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 55.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 206,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 71.0% in the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 488,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 202,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group stock opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.98 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.23 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.98 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on III. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.