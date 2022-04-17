Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $56.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $73.42. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.96.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total transaction of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

