General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIS opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $71.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. General Mills’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

