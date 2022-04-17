International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Given New $148.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.27.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock opened at $126.56 on Wednesday. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 15.3% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.