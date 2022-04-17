Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.22 Million in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,035 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of OFG Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,767,000 after acquiring an additional 45,351 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 591,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 114,426 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 552,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 308,298 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFG. Hovde Group began coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

OFG stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $140.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.35%.

In other news, Director Jorge Colon purchased 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $32,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Inclan purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $161,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

