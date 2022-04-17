Cwm LLC Takes $117,000 Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,908,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,415,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,948,000 after purchasing an additional 288,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,993,000 after purchasing an additional 81,748 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,132,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,309,000 after purchasing an additional 148,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,572,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,009,000 after buying an additional 989,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $33.95.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie cut their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

