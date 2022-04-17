Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TUFN. Colliers Securities lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tufin Software Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.57.

NYSE TUFN opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 1.61. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

