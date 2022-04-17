Cwm LLC Buys New Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCCO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $72.79 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). Southern Copper had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

