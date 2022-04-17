Cwm LLC Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 117.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 43.2% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 53.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KIM opened at $25.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $25.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

