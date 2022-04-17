32,648 Shares in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 23.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 23.8% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 354,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ATRS shares. Truist Financial lowered Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded Antares Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.60.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $945.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 25.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antares Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.