Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Short Interest Update

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 885,600 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the March 15th total of 1,449,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 492.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRRF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of CHRRF opened at $3.10 on Friday. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $4.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.05.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

