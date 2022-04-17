C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Short Interest Up 78.9% in March

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 322,900 shares, a growth of 78.9% from the March 15th total of 180,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 146.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGPZF opened at $2.68 on Friday. C&C Group has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.02.

Get C&C Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGPZF shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on C&C Group from GBX 292 ($3.81) to GBX 288 ($3.75) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on C&C Group from GBX 290 ($3.78) to GBX 300 ($3.91) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.