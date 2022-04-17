Zacks Investment Research Lowers Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.12. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

