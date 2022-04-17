StockNews.com Begins Coverage on People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PBCT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.56.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of People’s United Financial stock opened at $19.41 on Thursday. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.14.

People’s United Financial ( NASDAQ:PBCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 52.90%.

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 89,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 91,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.