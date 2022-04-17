Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Update

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,100 shares, a growth of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 365,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $18.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. Canfor has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFPZF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.