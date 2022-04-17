CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Down 48.1% in March

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the March 15th total of 312,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 269.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $45.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. CCL Industries has a 12 month low of $43.81 and a 12 month high of $59.41.

CCL Industries Inc engages in manufacture and sale of labels, and provides media and software solutions. It operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

