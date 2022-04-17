General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN) Short Interest Up 62.2% in March

General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the March 15th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CANN opened at $0.41 on Friday. General Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.36.

General Cannabis Corp provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Operations, Cultivation, and Investments. The Operations segment provides consulting services to the cannabis industry comprising obtaining licenses, compliance, cultivation, retail operations, logistical support, facility design and construction, and expansion of existing operations.

