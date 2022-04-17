Paul André Huet Sells 164,222 Shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Director Paul André Huet sold 164,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total value of C$349,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,603.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$291.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.00. Karora Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.20 and a 1-year high of C$0.73.
