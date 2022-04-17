Short Interest in BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Rises By 74.1%

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 74.1% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BWAGF opened at $47.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.54. BAWAG Group has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $65.72.

BWAGF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($71.74) to €72.00 ($78.26) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BAWAG Group from €72.00 ($78.26) to €66.00 ($71.74) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on BAWAG Group from €55.00 ($59.78) to €58.00 ($63.04) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

