British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.26. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.26 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81.

British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

