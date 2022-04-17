John Tomovcsik Sells 6,218 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IRM opened at $55.42 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.73 and a 12 month high of $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.36%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

