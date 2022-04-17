Christopher R. Christensen Acquires 21,603 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Stock

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) Director Christopher R. Christensen bought 21,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $356,449.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 572,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,450,144. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PNTG stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $482.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.50 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $44.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.27 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,109,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,136,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNTG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The Pennant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

