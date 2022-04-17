Sean C. Woolverton Sells 10,000 Shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) CEO Sean C. Woolverton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,628,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SBOW stock opened at $38.40 on Friday. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $645.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 90.37% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

SBOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,266.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 105.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 409.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

