Insider Selling: Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Sells $399,193.34 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $251.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,396.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -1,688.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $305.00 to $316.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 10,834 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.4% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.5% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

