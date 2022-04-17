Gregory A. Lang Sells 54,280 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $442,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $31,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NG opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,152,769 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 643,099 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 86,695 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 277,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 57,250 shares during the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

