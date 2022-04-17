Gregory A. Lang Sells 54,280 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $442,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $31,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NG opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 0.65.
NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.
