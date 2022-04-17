Analysts Set S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Target Price at $31.15

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:STBA opened at $27.96 on Thursday. S&T Bancorp has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $34.68. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $84.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&T Bancorp will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in S&T Bancorp by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 58.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 36.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 46.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&T Bancorp (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.