Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Receives $18.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.60.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENFN. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enfusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enfusion stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. Enfusion has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

