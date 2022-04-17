Brokerages Set QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Target Price at $323.50

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $323.50.

Several research firms recently commented on QNTQY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on QinetiQ Group in a report on Sunday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 320 ($4.17) to GBX 345 ($4.50) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 333 ($4.34) to GBX 302 ($3.94) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $16.25 on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.10.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

