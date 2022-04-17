Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Insider Sells $477,500.00 in Stock

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $477,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:XHR opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 1.52. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 23.29%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $21,217,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,681,000 after purchasing an additional 851,841 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,935,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,389,000 after purchasing an additional 623,300 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,756,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,474,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after purchasing an additional 436,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

