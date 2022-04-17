Keith J. Allman Sells 10,000 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MAS stock opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $71.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.22. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Masco by 752.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,583,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 67.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

