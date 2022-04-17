Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,981 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 30,119 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Tejon Ranch worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 8.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 19.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,648 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,834 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 5.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,587 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tejon Ranch by 442.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRC opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tejon Ranch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $21.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $507.19 million, a P/E ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 0.58.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tejon Ranch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Tejon Ranch (Get Rating)

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.