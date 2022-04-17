Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Enbridge by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,022,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,763 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $46.22 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

About Enbridge (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.